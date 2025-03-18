HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in NVR by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,208.82 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,662.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8,604.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.