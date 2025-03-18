HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.46% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MXI opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.