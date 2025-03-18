thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 422960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.09%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

