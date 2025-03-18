Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

