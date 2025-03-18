Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $251.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

