Cibc World Markets Corp Has $20.97 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

