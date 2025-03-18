SouthState Corp Buys 24,147 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 849.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

