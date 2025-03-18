Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $327.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.62.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

