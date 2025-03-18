Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Holdings Boosted by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 975,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 154,396 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 884,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 243,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 137,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.25 and a beta of 1.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,079,234.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,511,403.60. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith Gold sold 118,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,598,913.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,086.45. This trade represents a 84.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,164 shares of company stock worth $12,870,812. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

