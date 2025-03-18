Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,930 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSX opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

