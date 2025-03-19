5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are positioned to benefit from the rollout and expansion of 5G wireless technology. These typically include telecommunications firms, semiconductor manufacturers, and tech companies involved in infrastructure, devices, and services designed to support or enhance 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,695,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,326,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,017. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.50 and its 200 day moving average is $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,839,101. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 951,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,979. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. 820,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,450. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Featured Articles