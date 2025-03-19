Toy Stocks To Consider – March 19th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Target, and Burlington Stores are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, or sell toys and related products. These companies are part of the consumer discretionary sector, often experiencing seasonal fluctuations and trends driven by shifts in children’s interests and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $899.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $989.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $945.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837,840. The company has a market capitalization of $690.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,886. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,792. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. Target has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $10.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.55. 527,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,485. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.67.

