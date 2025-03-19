Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. 734,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.