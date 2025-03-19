Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, NetEase, VICI Properties, and Despegar.com are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, addressing consumer discretionary spending on recreational activities. These stocks typically include firms in travel, resort, and entertainment industries, whose performance tends to fluctuate with changing economic conditions and consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.49. 1,502,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. 1,584,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,702. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,197. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $110.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 1,982,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,522. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 3,033,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Despegar.com has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.55.

