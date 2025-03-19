Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Grail Trading Up 1.9 %
GRAL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 346,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,394. Grail has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.
Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Grail will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grail
Grail Company Profile
GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grail
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.