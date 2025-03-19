LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 59,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. On average, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

