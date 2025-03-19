Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $175.93 and a twelve month high of $299.94.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $967.37 million for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

