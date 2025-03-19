Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Country Garden Services has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

