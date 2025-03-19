Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

