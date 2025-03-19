L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Invests $2.02 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

