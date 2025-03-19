iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $189.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

