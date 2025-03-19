Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.87 and last traded at $194.77. Approximately 12,014,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,081,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

