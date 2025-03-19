GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.48. 11,624,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 21,013,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

