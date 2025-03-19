Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Bluerock Homes Trust stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

