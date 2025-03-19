Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

