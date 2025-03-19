Boston Partners Purchases 532,275 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Boston Partners boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $243,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

