Evoke Wealth LLC Has $880,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

