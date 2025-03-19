Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $92,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.72.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
