Horizon Investments LLC Buys 576 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

