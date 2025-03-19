Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

