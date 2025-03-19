Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 103,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $102.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.