Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,678.52. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,255 shares of company stock worth $32,614,521. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.53 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

