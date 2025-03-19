902 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by North Forty Two & Co.

North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,283,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,697,000 after buying an additional 90,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

