Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 99.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,440,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research lifted their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

