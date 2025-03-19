Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Posts Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Maison Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSS stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Maison Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

