Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Posts Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Maison Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Maison Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of MSS stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Maison Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.08.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
