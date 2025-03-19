Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $149.44.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

