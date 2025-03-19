SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 10,183,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 40,032,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $760,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,173,987.80. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 34,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $698,462.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 796,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,170,594.30. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,694. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

