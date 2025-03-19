Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 382.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,121 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 17.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sony Group by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 200,226 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,504 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

