DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Announces Earnings Results

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 330.08%.

DallasNews Stock Down 16.3 %

DALN stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.48. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.