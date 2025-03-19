DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Announces Earnings Results

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 330.08%.
DallasNews Stock Down 16.3 %
DALN stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.48. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.86.
DallasNews Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DallasNews
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.