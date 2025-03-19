iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
