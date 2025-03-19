iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $283,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.