Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.73 and last traded at $71.84. 105,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,000,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.