Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,725 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

