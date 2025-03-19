Q2 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Lowered by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

NYSE RJF opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

