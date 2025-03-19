Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $289,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Liberty Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

