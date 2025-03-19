DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases A$93,000.47 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry acquired 200,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.47 ($59,235.96).

Simon Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Simon Henry acquired 70,000 shares of DGL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,990.00 ($20,375.80).

DGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86. The stock has a market cap of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32.

DGL Group Company Profile

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

