Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.73 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.73), Zacks reports. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $317,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990.24. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.