Investment House LLC Buys 5,726 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.