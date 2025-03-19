Top Oil Stocks To Research – March 18th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. Their performance is closely linked to fluctuations in global oil prices, supply and demand dynamics, and geopolitical factors influencing the energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.76. 7,593,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,850,016. The stock has a market cap of $489.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $15.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $827.11. 762,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.78.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.18. 3,546,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,452. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

