Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VGT opened at $558.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

