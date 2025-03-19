Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $5.27 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

